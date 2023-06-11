Lionel Messi walking into a disaster zone! Inter Miami lose sixth successive MLS game after striking deal for seven-time Ballon d'Or winner

Inter Miami fell to their sixth successive MLS defeat against the New England Revolution, just days after announcing a mega deal for Lionel Messi.

Inter Miami lose 1-0

Ninth loss in 14 games

Messi won't make debut until mid-July

WHAT HAPPENED? On Saturday evening, Inter Miami fell yet again as they lost 3-1 to the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium. This was their sixth straight loss and leaves the club pinned to the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 15 points in 17 games. The announcement of Messi's imminent arrival at the DRV PNK Stadium did nothing to lift Inter Miami, who found themselves 3-0 down inside 51 minutes, with Josef Martinez eventually scoring what proved to be nothing more than a consolation penalty late on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having lost 12 games in total this season, the David Beckham-owned club has already sacked head coach Phil Neville, with assistant Javier Morales having taken over on an interim basis. There will be huge pressure on Messi to turn Miami's fortunes around when he joins the squad, but it now appears highly unlikely that they will make the MLS playoffs this term.

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami will next play against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. Messi is not due to feature for the club until July 21, as he is currently on vacation after his European season at Paris Saint-Germain ended last week.