Messi to give Camp Nou press conference on Sunday after Barcelona exit
Lionel Messi is to give a press conference on Sunday at Camp Nou following his exit from Barcelona.
The Argentine's time with the Blaugrana looks to be at a close after he was unable to be registered in La Liga due to the club's financial restrictions.
But amid intense speculation over his future, he will now hold a media event this weekend, where he will be expected to clear up questions about his future.
More to come...