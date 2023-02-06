Messi rivals consider facing him to be ‘a pleasure’ as Suazo discusses lining up against ‘best player in the world’

Lionel Messi is that popular in the global game that even opponents, such as Toulouse star Gabriel Suazo, consider facing him to be “a pleasure”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine icon, who completed his medal collection at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is set to go down as one of the greatest players of all-time. Messi has seven Ballons d’Or to his name, as part of a stunning trophy collection, and can often leave rivals with a smile on their face even after he has delivered a moment of match-altering brilliance that leaves them empty handed.

WHAT THEY SAID: That was the case in Paris Saint-Germain’s latest outing, as a stunning strike from Messi condemned Toulouse to a 2-1 defeat, but Suazo has told ESPN that he merely enjoyed lining up against the modern day icon. He said: “Obviously, on the pitch, you always want to be more important, better and for your team to win, but having Leo in front of you is always a pleasure and a source of pride to be able to play against him.

“He is the best player in the world for a reason and he has those characteristics. Unfortunately, due to a goal from him we couldn’t get the tie. I think we created several situations to be able to at least get a draw. These types of players decide matches suddenly, with a touch, with a shot that you don’t even expect. This is how these players make a difference in small details.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi’s latest effort was his 15th of the season for PSG, to sit alongside 14 assists, and he appears to have rediscovered his best form at club level following a difficult debut campaign at Parc des Princes in 2021-22.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen how much longer Messi will be sticking around in the French capital, with no contract extension agreed as yet at PSG and his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.