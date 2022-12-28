Messi's Qatar hotel room to be turned into a museum after Argentina World Cup triumph

Qatar University have announced that the hotel room of Argentina captain and World Cup winner Lionel Messi will be turned into a mini museum.

Messi's Qatar hotel room closed for guests

Will instead be used as mini museum

Belongings of PSG star unchanged

WHAT HAPPENED? The room, which was reportedly shared with Messi's lifelong friend and colleague Sergio Aguero towards the end of Argentina's triumphant World Cup campaign, will no longer receive guests, Qatari news agency QNA has confirmed. Instead, plans have been revealed to make the area a mini museum, with the belongings of the Paris Saint-Germain star retained in all their glory for other students and visitors.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The room of Argentina national team player Lionel Messi will remain unchanged and will remain available only for visitors and not for residence," Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar University, has told Qatari newspaper Al Sharq. "Messi's belongings and will be a legacy for students and future generations and a witness to the great achievements Messi has reached during the World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina's memorable victory over France in the 2022 final crowned the nation with their third World Cup and Messi's first of his career. The celebrations of such a milestone achievement were recognised by his club manager, Christophe Galtier, who has revealed that the 35-year-old won't be returning to action for PSG until mid-January.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? While Messi enjoys a well-earned break following a triumphant World Cup run, PSG will be without one of their star forwards in a condensed winter schedule that sees the Parisiens take on Strasbourg on Wednesday before a date with Lens on New Year's Day.