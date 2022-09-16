The Portuguese forward scored his first goal under Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils bounced back to winning ways in Europe at Zimbru Stadium

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has faced a backlash from a section of fans across Africa after he scored his first goal of the season in the 2-0 Europa League victory against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international, who had gone for seven matches without a goal this term, converted from the penalty spot to add to Jadon Sancho’s opener as the Red Devils got their campaign in Europe back on track at Zimbru Stadium.

However, what caught the attention of many is how Ronaldo celebrated scoring the penalty against the Moldovan champions.

As usual, Ronaldo did his famours ‘siu’ celebration, as he ran towards the flag post, jumped and turned with his arms outstretched.

According to the fans, the goal did not warrant such a celebration as he was playing against a “little known” outfit and also representing Man United in a “farmers competition” that even his long-time rival and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi has not feature in.

Getty Images

“Penaldo is back,” Vincent Brian wrote on Facebook, adding: “He just scored against a little known team and shouldn’t have celebrated like that. He has downgraded himself by playing in Europa League; even Messi cannot play in such a competition.”

Brian's sentiments were echoed by Chukwu Gekwu, who said: “Messi can never play in Europa League,” while Gregory Osunde opined: “No, my GOAT doesn’t leave university and restart primary school,” in reference to Messi, who scored for PSG in the 3-1 Champions League win Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday.

“My GOAT is never for Europa League, go and check his stats on Champions League this season." explained Jiyah Abel Clever while Joel Anaba said: “My GOAT will never play in Europa League.”

Olufemi Segun David stressed his point: “A real GOAT doesn’t play in Europa League and real GOAT doesn’t play penalties, he gives it out to upcoming generation and he doesn’t struggle with kids.”

Getty

Chinedu Anyawa posed a question: “So Ronaldo celebrated a goal against a Ghanaian team “BLACK SHERIFF?” adding: "I'm ashamed on his behalf," while Morakinyo Paulmorax wrote: “Lol! Champions play Tuesday and Wednesday football and not Thursday.”

Meanwhile, Oloyede Olamiposi defended Ronaldo by saying: “Ronaldo is still the overall Champions League goals scorer, and now his making history again in Europe League, he is my GOAT.”

Jc James wrapped up the debate by praising Ronaldo: “That’s another record, for him, when you are the best, you prove it anywhere you are, because when you retire people will always remember, including the haters that got nothing to show.”