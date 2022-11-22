No-one saw that coming! Messi and Argentina 36-game unbeaten streak ended by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Argentina lost their opening game of the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Saudi Arabia, ending a 36-game unbeaten streak.

Argentina fall to shock defeat

Messi penalty had given South American's the lead

First defeat in over three years

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina and Lionel Messi lost their first game of a World Cup for the first time since 1990 as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. The two goals in a five minute spell also saw La Albiceleste's 36-game uneaten run, dating back to 2019 where they lost to Brazil in the Copa America.

SAUDI ARABIA JUST BEAT ARGENTINA 2-1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4JONXWUvhd — GOAL (@goal) November 22, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result has come as a complete shock to everyone in world football. Not only was Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak ended, but several other records as well. It was the first time since 1958 against Germany that Argentina have lost a World Cup match after scoring the first goal, and also the first time since 1930 they have lost a World Cup match when leading at half-time.

IN THREE PHOTO'S:

THE VERDICT: Argentina are sure to be kicking themselves after the loss. They had three goals disallowed in the first-half for offside, and failed to muster much in the second 45. The Saudi Arabian defence stood strong and repelled anything Messi and his teammates threw at them. It's an uphill battle now for the Argentines as they face Mexico and Poland in their next two group games.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's men face Mexico on November 26, where they'll most likely need a win for any chance of making it out of Group C.