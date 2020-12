'Merry Christmas to you and your family' - Ighalo, Salah, Aubameyang & Wanyama lead African stars celebrations

The continent's football stars took to social media to show how they are celebrating the festive season

Manchester United’s Odion Ighalo, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kenya captain Victor Wanyama are among the African players who took to social media to celebrate Christmas.

The players showed off their personal celebrations with family pictures and symbolic decorations – Christmas trees with lights.