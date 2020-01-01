Mensah talks up impact of Partey and the Ayew brothers in Ghana camp

The Besiktas midfielder looks ahead to the October 9 and 12 friendly clashes against Mali and Qatar respectively

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah believes the squad has been boosted by the arrival of new Arsenal signing Thomas Teye Partey ahead of the upcoming international friendly matches against Mali and Qatar.

Partey linked up with the Black Stars squad on Tuesday evening and trained with the team for the first time on Wednesday, two days after sealing a much-talked-about move from Atletico Madrid on Transfer Deadline Day.

Ghana take on Mali on Friday and face Qatar on Monday, both games in preparation for the resumption of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in November.

"We want to win every game; we are the Black Stars. We have good players, Jordan Ayew, Andre and Thomas [Partey]. I think we have a very good squad and we want to win every game," Mensah told the Ghana Football Association's official website.

"The two games are very important for us, the new players also want to prove something in these two games, so yes, we are ready and we want to win every game.

"I think since I came here, I think everything is going on well and yesterday’s training too was tight like today.

"But today is much better because all the experienced players [including Partey and the Ayews] are here so today was really different from yesterday and the feeling too was great."

Mensah makes a return to national duty for the first time since linking up with the squad for a 2015 friendly against Canada.

His fine form for Kayserispor in the Turkish league last season and his early showing for new club Besiktas did enough to convince new Ghana coach CK Akonnor who assumed duty earlier this year.

"I think the invitation means a lot to me," Mensah said.

"We now have a new coach, he is CK Akonnor. He saw what I did with my previous clubs, Kasimpasa, Kayserispor and now Besiktas, so I will say it’s a big chance for me.

"He knows the type of player I am, and that is why he gave me the opportunity to be here.

"Apart from Avram Grant, he is the coach who shows you how he wants you to play on the field and this a very big difference.

"Because he is telling you what to do and how he wants you to play, so I think after Avram Grant, working with him is great for me, being here today to see what he is doing is perfect and great for me."

Mensah will be hoping for a second successive call-up when Akonnor names his Ghana squad for November's Afcon qualifying double-header against Sudan.