'Mendy substitution in Chelsea loss excited Liverpool fans' - Murphy

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy believes the club's fans must have enjoyed the substitution of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy during the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Senegal international had arguably Chelsea's best performer on the night before Thomas Tuchel opted to bring on Kepa Arrizabalaga just before the penalty shoot-out.

However, all 11 Liverpool players beat the 27-year-old from 12-yards and then the Spanish international blasted his spot kick way over the crossbar and the Merseysiders won 11-10.

Prior to the substitution, the former midfielder has vividly explained the feeling within the Reds fans regarding Mendy's performance.

"People were getting frustrated with how well Mendy was playing. ‘I hope we don’t get to penalties with Mendy in goal’; that was the feeling," Murphy said as reported by the Chelsea Chronicle.

"A few people said that near me, then all of sudden the sub came on and you could feel the excitement with the Liverpool fans."

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes it was unfair to substitute Mendy and went on to state that maybe Kepa is paying for past mistakes.

"I don’t want to be harsh on Kepa but maybe it is karma stuff. Remember that he didn’t want to be substituted some years ago in a penalty shootout [against Manchester City] and Chelsea lost," the former centre-back said as quoted by Metro.

"It is maybe what somebody up there decided to punish him about. I think it’s a little bit unfair to Edouard Mendy who made his national team win in [the Africa Cup of Nations] by stopping some penalties in the shootout.

Article continues below

"Nothing is fair, nothing is unfair, it’s just a decision made by the technical staff and players just have to accept it."

After the final, Chelsea will now focus on the FA Cup this weekend where they are scheduled to make a trip to Luton while Liverpool will host Norwich City.