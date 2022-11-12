Mendy, Koulibaly struggle, Aubameyang not involved as Newcastle pile more misery on Chelsea

Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly had a game to forget while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was not involved as Chelsea lost 1-0 to Newcastle.

Senegal internationals had a bad game at St James’ Park

Gabon striker Aubameyang on the bench but not used

Chelsea have lost their last three matches without scoring

WHAT HAPPENED? Koulibaly was at fault for Newcastle’s goal as he failed to mark an oncoming Miguel Almiron before Joe Willock slammed home what turned out to be the only goal in the 67th minute.

Mendy might have got something on the shot had he not been out of his line when the Newcastle forward took his shot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendy was starting his fourth straight match and after initially doing well by pulling off a great save in the dying minutes of the first half, his positioning let him down as he conceded his fourth goal since his return to the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Koulibaly, who was featuring in his third game since recovering from an ankle injury, also did not cover himself in glory as the Newcastle forwards constantly pinned him back and was found wanting when the Magpies attackers asked some tough questions.

The Senegal captain failed to deal with Miguel Almiron before he teed up Willock for the goal and was booked again when he brought down the Paraguayan after being beaten for pace later on.

Gabon forward Aubameyang, who had just eight touches in Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal last week, was an unused substitute as the Blues struggled for goals again, making it three straight matches without scoring.

ALL EYES ON: Focus was on Aubameyang after his struggles against his former team but he cut a lonely figure on the bench as Chelsea coach Graham Potter opted for Armando Broja upfront.

THE VERDICT: Chelsea look short of creativity and blunt upfront and this was badly exposed by Newcastle, which will increase pressure on Potter.

WHAT’S NEXT? This was the final league game for the Blues before the World Cup break and they will have to wait until December to try and right their wrongs.