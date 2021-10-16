'Mendy is up there with Salah' says Morris, while Drogba and Lineker gush over Chelsea goalkeeper

Eduoard Mendy is up there with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, according to former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris.

This statement came in the wake of the Senegal international’s man-of-the-match performance in the Blues’ 1-0 triumph over the Bees in Saturday’s London derby at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Aside from keeping a clean slate, the former Rennes goalkeeper made crucial saves to deny Thomas Frank’s men a chance to restore parity in the tension-soaked encounter.

Fuelled by his heroics, Morris – who represented the Stamford Bridge giants between 1996-2003 – went to social media to compare the 29-year-old’s displays with that of the Egyptian international who has put up awe-inspiring displays for the Reds in the 2021-22 campaign.

“Mendy is up there with Salah so far this season!” Morris tweeted.

Sharing this sentiment is Chelsea legend Didier Drogba who is starstruck by the showing put up by the Lions of Teranga first choice goalie: ‘Edouuuuuu’ – the two-time African Player of the Year winner wrote on his social media handle.

Also in awe of Mendy’s performance is former Leicester City, Everton and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker.

“Boy oh boy, what a performance from Mendy,” the 60-year-old tweeted.

Mendy’s clean sheet against Brentford was his 20th in the English top-flight in his 38th start.

Only former Blues goalie Petr Cech (26), Pepe Reina (32), Alisson (36) and Roy Carroll (37) have needed fewer starts to reach 20 shutouts in the competition’s history.

He was signed from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater solidity between the sticks.

Mendy had since proven to be one of the bargain signings, helping the Blues win the Champions League and the Uefa Super Cup.

Following this result, Thomas Tuchel’s men overtake Liverpool at the summit of the league, accruing 19 points from eight matches.

Chelsea welcome Norwich City to Stamford Bridge in their next outing on October 23. Prior to the fixture against the Canaries, they take on Malmo in Wednesday’s Champions League outing.

For Brentford, they would be eyeing a return to winning ways against Leicester City next Sunday.