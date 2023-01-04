Chelsea manager Graham Potter has confirmed Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy might be back for the Blues in one week or so.

Mendy partially training

Injured while on international duty

Blues coach gives latest update

WHAT HAPPENED: Potter was asked about the condition of his goalkeeper Mendy, who is nursing a shoulder injury sustained at the World Cup.

The shot-stopper played all four matches for Senegal who reached the Round of 16 in Qatar before being knocked out by England.

However, the goalkeeper paid the price and the Chelsea manager has now shed more light on the Lion of Teranga's situation ahead of Thursday's high-profile Premier League game against Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has been training a little bit more than he was," Potter said as quoted by the club's website.

"He is not fully fit at the moment but hopefully in the next week or so he might make some progress."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendy is currently below Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order and an extended time on the sidelines might deny him an opportunity to prove - in training, that he is ready to be considered by Potter.

On Sunday, he may have featured for the Blues against the Citizens in the FA Cup match to be staged at the Etihad Stadium.

However, his absence now means Kepa might continue in goal for Chelsea who have not had a great time in the Premier League of late.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT: If he recovers sooner, Mendy might be included in the Chelsea squad to play Fulham on January 12 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League game.