Mendy happy to know he is missed by Man City boss Guardiola

The French defender is eager to repay the Catalan head coach for the faith he has shown him throughout his injury-ravaged spell at Etihad Stadium

Benjamin Mendy says he is "happy" that Pep Guardiola missed him during his two lengthy spells on the sidelines, and is now hoping to play a key role in Manchester City's future bids for silverware.

Mendy's first two seasons at City were completely ruined by a persistent knee injury, which prevented him from justifying the club's £52 million ($64m) investment in his talent.

The France international arrived at Etihad Stadium from Monaco in 2017 with a reputation as one of the most dynamic left-backs in European football, but has only recently started showing flashes of his best form.

The 25-year-old has featured in 26 games for City this season, and has been in Guardiola's line-up for three of the team's four outings since the Premier League resumption on June 17.

City have won eight trophies in total since Mendy's arrival in Manchester, but he admits that those successes were tinged with a sense of regret over his limited contribution.

The World Cup winner says Guardiola's support has been crucial in keeping his spirits up through a frustrating period, and he is now eager to help City add a first Champions League and another FA Cup to their trophy collection come the end of the season.

“When he [Pep] said he missed me I am always happy,” Mendy told the club's official website. “It is something very good and it touched me.

“I want to show him, I think he knows, but I want to show Manchester City and the world.

“First Manchester City, because it is my team and I love this team and give everything for them because they deserve that for what they did for me for two years, while winning the cups and titles.

“I played a few games, but honestly, you win and I don’t feel the same. I am happy, but I don’t feel the same.

“I want to fight and say I helped my team win this trophy.”

City are currently preparing to welcome newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool to the Etihad on Thursday, having relinquished their crown by falling 23 points behind Jurgen Klopp's men with seven games left to play.

Mendy insists the Blues will be motivated to get one over on the runaway leaders after a disappointing title defence, as he added: “What they are doing is incredible.

“In the game against them we need to show them that we won the title two times and we want to beat them.

“It will be a good game for us and them too.”