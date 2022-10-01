Meite, Ntcham on song as Reading and Swansea City earn Championship wins

Yakou Meite came off the bench and scored as Reading beat Huddersfield 3-1 in an EFL Championship game played on Saturday.

Reading are second on the table

Meite scored after coming on as a sub

Ntcham inspired Swansea to victory

WHAT HAPPENED: The Royals opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Thomas McIntyre converted a Tom Ince assist. Lee Nicholls then turned the ball into his own net seven minutes later to ensure the hosts led 2-0 at half-time.

The Ivory Coast international was introduced in the 72nd minute, taking Andy Carroll's place. The 26-year-old then hit the target in the 81st minute to make it 3-0 before Tom Lees scored a consolation for the visitors.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win took Reading third on the Championship table with 21 points from the 11 matches played while Huddersfield are battling relegation and are currently placed 23rd with seven points.

Meanwhile, Cameroon international Olivier Ntcham came off the bench to inspire Swansea City to a 3-2 win away at West Bromwich Albion.

Matthew Sorinola scored early for the Welsh side before Jake Livermore equalised three minutes after the break. Grady Diangana then gave West Brom a deserved lead in the 65th minute.

The Indomitable Lion was introduced a minute later and within five minutes, he brought the teams to level terms.

Karlan Grant then missed a penalty for the hosts before Ntcham assisted Michael Obafemi to seal the win.

WHAT NEXT FOR READING AND SWANSEA? Reading will host second-placed Norwich City on Tuesday and might go top with a win - depending on the outcome of the match between leaders Sheffield United and QPR.

Swansea will be away at Watford aiming at getting maximum points in their bid to surge upwards on the table.