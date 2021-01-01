McKinstry explains why Lwaliwa was appointed Uganda captain

Uganda are in Group C in Chan alongside defending champions Morocco, Togo and Rwanda

Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry has stated Halid Lwaliwa was appointed the team's captain because he had managed to lead his charges well in the 2019 Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Senior Challenge Cup.

The defender will be leading his country in the African Nations Championship (Chan) hoping to help Cranes perform well. The Northern Irish tactician has also stated the Vipers SC player will be helped by other senior players.

"As our captain, he had served so well over the last year, including breaking into the senior Cranes team," McKinstry explained.

"He will be supported by a group of four or five senior players who will be asked to take on the mantle of working alongside Halid to provide a good atmosphere."

Cranes took part in the pre-Chan competition held in Cameroon in the first week of January. They drew 1-1 with the Indomitable Lions before beating the Chipolopolo 2-0. On Thursday, they managed to get a 3-0 win over Niger to complete the competition on a high.

The youthful coach has explained why the competition was important for him and the team at large.

"This camp has been not only of great value to us but also a great challenge to us the coaching team in picking the final squad," McKinstry continued.

"If I am honest, we spent over three hours selecting the final team. We wanted to make sure that every player got a fair chance, not only in terms of playing and training time in this mini-tournament but also in discussing the pros and cons of every player.

"When selecting the final team, we wanted balance in the squad. We needed a plan B depending on the opposition but also considered the performance of each individual."

Final Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC, 1), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC), Alionzi Legason Nafian (URA FC), Ikara Tom (Police C)

Defenders: Hassan Muhamud (Police FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Kyetume FC), Ssenjobe Eric (Police FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tonny (Police FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Watambala Abdu Karim (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Ojera Joackim (URA FC), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC), Ocen Ben (Police FC), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Muhammad Shaban (Vipers SC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC).