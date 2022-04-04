Matthijs de Ligt singled out Weston McKennie as Juventus' funniest player, saying that the American midfielder lives "in a completely different world" than the rest of his team-mates.

McKennie is currently out injured, but recently said he hopes to be back fully fit within the next few weeks, giving him an outside chance of featuring for Juve before the end of the season.

De Ligt, surely, would welcome him back, as he says McKennie has made himself a vital piece of the team on and off the field.

What was said?

"I think McKennie," De Ligt said when asked by CBS who the funniest Juve player is. "Weston, he lives in a completely different world than us. It's so funny to see.

"He's from America, of course, and I think he made a big, big imprevement in his game with us. In the team, he's such a funny guy and he's really important."

McKennie's time in Italy

McKennie has certainly shown his personality since arriving at Juventus from Schalke in 2020.

The U.S. men's national team midfielder has shown off a Harry Potter celebration after scoring for the Old Lady, while some behind-the-scenes content from the club has offered a closer look at his personality.

Article continues below

McKennie drew the ire of Italian icons Giorgio Chiellini and GIanluigi Buffon for revealing he likes to put ranch dressing on his pizza, while the American also famously discussed the negatives his body has gone through from drinking cappuccino, causing him to run late for training.

In total, McKennie has scored 10 goals in 74 appearances for Juve and figured to be a locked-in start for the U.S. at the World Cup later this year.

Further reading