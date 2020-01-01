Mbappe to stay at PSG next season 'no matter what' despite Liverpool links

Striker Kylian Mbappe has been linked to Liverpool, among others, but has no interest in departing Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe says he will be a Paris Saint-Germain player next season "no matter what".

The World Cup winner continues to be linked with moves away from PSG, the club he joined from Monaco in 2017 on an initial loan that was followed by a €180million transfer.

Mbappe scored 30 goals in all competitions before the Ligue 1 giants saw their season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The France forward will get the opportunity to add to that tally as the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Champions League continue in the coming weeks.

And while certain reports have linked Mbappe with a potential move to Liverpool or Real Madrid once the current season comes to a close, he has confirmed that he will also remain at the Parc des Princes in 2020-21.

"I'm here. I am in the project for a fourth year," Mbappe told beIN SPORTS on Tuesday.

"The 50th year of the club is an important year for the club, the supporters, everyone, so I will be there no matter what.

"I will try to bring back trophies with the team and give the best of myself."

Mbappe could yet be joined in staying in Paris by another key figure, as Thomas Tuchel acknowledged Thiago Silva's future has not been settled.

PSG announced their captain would depart at the end of the campaign but later confirmed an extension to take in the remaining three competitions, while the likes of Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier opted to leave Parc des Princes immediately.

The Braiil defender has represented PSG since 2012, racking up more than 300 appearances for the club since joining from Milan and lifting 21 pieces of silverware, including seven Ligue 1 titles.

Speaking of Silva after Tuesday's 4-0 friendly win over Celtic, Tuchel said: "He's our player, he's our captain, and we need to talk about this after the Champions League.

"Today is the time to be focused. It looks like he's going to leave, but in football, you never know."