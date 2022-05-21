Mbappe to sign PSG contract extension and snub Real Madrid transfer

Kylian Mbappe has decided to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, GOAL can confirm.

The striker's current deal expires at the end of the season and Real Madrid made an offer to sign him this summer.

However, he has decided to continue at PSG for the time being and will pen a new contract.

What do we know about Mbappe's future

The striker's contract extension is expected to be announced in the wake of PSG's final Ligue 1 game of the season against Metz on Saturday evening.

Mbappe's mother, Fayza Al-Amari, revealed this week that there would be no further negotiations as the France international had deals in place with both PSG and Real Madrid.

Al-Amari said that there were no major differences between the contracts and that it would be up to the player to decide which club he would prefer to play for next season.

How has Mbappe performed this season?

Mbappe has had another excellent season for PSG.

He is the Ligue 1 top scorer with 25 goals and tops the division's assist chart with 17.

In all competitions, he has scored 36 goals in 45 matches.

Despite his fine individual performances, the campaign has been underwhelming for the French giants.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title, but it is their only piece of silverware this season as they were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage by Real Madrid and missed out on the Coupe de France.

