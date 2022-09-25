'Mbappe needs space to breathe' - Deschamps urges PSG to rest France talisman ahead of World Cup

France boss Didier Deschamps has called on Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier to give striker Kylian Mbape a rest.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France manager has spoken about Mbappe ahead of his side's Nations League clash against Denmark on Sunday, and has called on PSG to limit his playing time. Mbappe had made 10 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season before joining up with the France squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I know he (Galtier) still wants to play Kylian," Deschamps told Telefoot. "But from time to time: to be able to breathe a little bit, to have a few good minutes less, it won’t fail him, quite the contrary."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is a key figure for France and will be crucial to Les Bleus' hopes of success at the World Cup. Deschamps will want his striker in top form for the competition in Qatar, but knows clubs face a congested fixture schedule before the tournament kicks off in November. PSG are due to play 11 times before Ligue 1 pauses for the World Cup.

DID YOU KNOW? Mbappe has scored 28 goals for the France national team since making his debut on March 25, 2017 against Luxembourg.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? Mbappe and France take on Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday. PSG are next in action against Nice on Saturday, October 1.