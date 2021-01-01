Mbappe says it would be 'stupid' to decide PSG future on one game after Barcelona hat-trick

The striker's goals at Camp Nou highlighted his side's impressive 4-1 victory in the Champions League last 16

Kylian Mbappe said he was happy at PSG but wouldn't decide his future based on one game after his Champions League hat-trick lifted his side to a 4-1 win over Barcelona on Tuesday.

Despite the absence of Neymar and Angel Di Maria, the 22-year-old scored once in the first half and twice in the second half as the Ligue 1 giants ran riot at Camp Nou.

Their effort was good enough that Mbappe, who has been constantly linked to La Liga and the Premier League, commented about how happy it made him to be part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

What did Mbappe say about the performance?

“We are very happy," Mbappe told RMC Sport. "It was a very important match for us. We wanted to come here and win, and we did it in style.

"Tonight, it is magnificent but we have not won anything yet. I am happy. I always want to give the best of myself. I have not always had that success. But never in my life will I hide.

"Today, my hard work is paying off ... We are feeling better and better physically [after our Covid-19 outbreak].

"It would be stupid to decide my future on a single match. The truth is that it is about reflecting for the long term. I have always said that I am happy here. This sort of match makes me even happier. ... The PSG shirt is one that I hold dear to my heart.”

What is Mbappe's contract situation?

The France international will see his current deal at Parc des Princes expire at the end of next season, and has yet to commit to fresh terms.

With the likes of Real Madrid lurking, PSG are hopeful that their star forward will eventually come to terms on a new contract.

How did PSG react to Mbappe's hat-trick?

"Today [Mbappe] shone and everyone is happy with the performance he had," Marquinhos said via RMC. "When he shines, it makes all the difference. We know his quality. He brought us this victory. As we often say, football is a team sport. But when the team is strong, it is the individuals that shine."

Added Pochettino to the French outlet: “We have no doubt that Kylian is one of the greatest players in the world despite his youth. He has already done extraordinary things. We must remain humble. There are 90 minutes left and they have great players. There is still a second leg."

Stats from Mbappe's hat-trick

Mbappe became only the third player to score a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona, after Faustino Asprilla did so for Newcastle and Andriy Shevchenko did so for Dynamo Kyiv (both in 1997).

Additionally, he became just the second player to ever strike at least twice at Camp Nou in European Cup/Champions League action after Ferenc Puskas did so more than 50 years ago.

