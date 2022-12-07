News Matches
False alarm! Mbappe returns to France training as Konate explains team-mate's absence

Peter McVitie
19:42 WAT 07/12/2022
Kylian Mbappe France 2022 World Cup
Kylian Mbappe is back in training with France and will be available for his side's World Cup quarter-final tie against England.
  • Mbappe missed training on Tuesday
  • Returned to join co-stars on Wednesday
  • Konate says no reason to worry

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was absent from Tuesday's session with his team-mates, sparking fears that he could be injured and miss the upcoming match. However, he returned to the field on Wednesday and team-mate Ibrahima Konate says there is "nothing to worry about" regarding the Paris Saint-Germain star's fitness.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He preferred to stay indoors [on Tuesday]. We are counting on him as on all the players in the group," he told reporters. "It was a little recovery session. The day before, we had a day off. I think he decided to stay indoors with the coach, there is nothing to worry about."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's availability will be a huge boost to Didier Deschamps and his team. Mbappe is currently the tournament's top scorer, having netted five times so far.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus will meet England to contest the quarter-final tie on Sunday.

