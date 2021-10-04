The World Cup winner has finally broken his silence on his uncertain contractual situation at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he told Paris Saint-Germain he wanted to leave in July amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Mbappe's future was the subject of much speculation over the summer as he emerged as a primary target for Real, who submitted multiple bids for his services.

The Spanish giants' final offer reportedly came in at over €220 million, but PSG refused to sanction the striker's departure, despite the fact he continued to stall on signing a new contract at Parc des Princes.

What's been said?

The French striker has told RMC Sport: ""People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don't want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that's absolutely not true.

"I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement.

"It is a club which brought me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club can turn around. I

"I wanted everyone to come out grown-up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don't don't want me to leave, I will stay."

More to follow.