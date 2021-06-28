'Mbappe would fit better at Barcelona than Haaland' - Iniesta offers his take on striker transfer talk

A club legend at Camp Nou feels a raid on PSG for the World Cup winner should be prioritised over one for the prolific Borussia Dortmund star

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has claimed that Kylian Mbappe "would fit better" at Camp Nou than Erling Haaland, with Paris Saint-German and Borussia Dortmund strikers seeing big-money moves mooted.

Funds are in short supply for the Liga giants during the current transfer window, but that is doing little to curb speculation regarding supposed targets.

World Cup winner Mbappe, who is yet to sign a new contract at Parc des Princes, has been linked with leading sides in Spain for some time, while prolific Norwegian frontman Haaland has burst onto a global stage at 20 years of age.

Quizzed on which of the promising frontmen he would most like to see in Catalunya, ex-Barca star Iniesta has told El Transistor: "Perhaps because of his characteristics Mbappe would fit better at Barca than Haaland.

"They are two very good players who are on everyone’s lips, we will see if they continue in their teams and do not change this summer."

Barca have little room in their squad at present for more forward-thinking talent.

Lionel Messi is expected to sign a new contract at some stage, with the Argentine currently running down his deal, while French stars Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele have seen regular game time.

They have been joined this summer by free agents Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay, and there are a number of promising playmakers on Ronald Koeman's books as well.

Big things are expected of Ansu Fati once he returns to full fitness, while Iniesta is a big fan of 18-year-old Spain international Pedri - who has been catching the eye at Euro 2020.

He added: "The important thing about Pedri is that he is Pedri.

"He is a player that I like a lot, he is a kid who has to continue growing and learning.

"When I see him play, I see a player who has a good time on the field. He’s a very focused guy."

