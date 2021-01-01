Mbappe doubtful for Champions League semi-final second leg after PSG star suffers calf injury

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed the forward has a knock, which may rule him out of their meeting with Manchester City next week

Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the second leg of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semi-final with Manchester City after suffering an injury to his right calf.

PSG confirmed the news in a squad injury update ahead of their Ligue 1 meeting with Lens on Saturday, however, did not state how long Mbappe will be out for.

They will be sweating on the fitness of Mbappe ahead of Tuesday, when they travel to Manchester aiming to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg.

Will Mbappe miss the Man City match?

PSG gave no indication as to how serious the Mbappe injury is, however, he is almost certain to miss Saturday's meeting with Lens as the reigning French champions face a real fight to keep hold of their Ligue 1 crown.

The top three sides in Ligue 1 are separated by only two points with four games to go - leaders Lille have 73, followed by PSG on 72 and Monaco on 71.

Just as worrying is whether Mbappe will be fit to play at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, as PSG chase their first Champions League crown, having fallen at the final hurdle against Bayern Munich last season.

What has been said?

Mauricio Pochettino said of Mbappe's injury at his Friday press conference: "He has discomfort in his right calf and we hope that is not serious and that he can come back soon. He is an important player for us.

"We talked about it with the medical staff, the performance sector and him. I saw him almost flying against Metz, he was so good. He had not played against Angers, the match before, but he received a blow that could have happened at any time during the match [against Man City].

"It can happen. It's not a serious problem but it created a muscle imbalance in the calf. We had an Mbappe at his best level, physically."

How important is Mbappe to PSG?

Very. The 2018 World Cup winner forms part of a formidable forward line alongside Neymar for Pochettino's men, and they will be severely weakened for the biggest match of their season so far if Mbappe does not play in Manchester.

In all competitions for PSG so far this season, Mbappe has scored 37 goals in 43 matches, including eight in 10 in the Champions League and 25 in 29 in Ligue 1.

He has had injury problems earlier this campaign, however, missing the first three Ligue 1 fixtures due to coronavirus before picking up a thigh problem in early November.

That ruled him out of the Champions League group-stage defeat to RB Leipzig - and with PSG unable to afford any more slip-ups, the potential loss of Mbappe represents a real blow.

