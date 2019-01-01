M'Bami rejects Cameroon team manager role

The former international has stated his reasons for turning down Fecafoot’s offer to work alongside Tony Conceicao

Former Cameroon international Modeste M’Bami has revealed he wasn’t contacted by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) before his appointment as Cameroon team manager.

The Federation opted for the 37-year-old to replace Salomon Olembe, who was part of Clarence Seedorf’s team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the former Paris-Saint Germain midfielder has refused to join Tony Conceicao’s staff owing to a number of reasons.

"I decline the offer of my appointment to the position of Team Manager of the national men's team A 'of Cameroon," M’Bami said in a statement.

"I remain convinced that the appointment to such an important position should meet certain prerequisites; discussion with the person concerned, specifically about the project, the working conditions and collaboration that would be presented in the agreement, 'the contract'."

Furthermore, M’Bami alluded to the poor treatment of ex-players appointed to the same role as a reason for his decision.

"Given the fact that some former footballers before me have been appointed and have always suffered humiliation in the exercise of their duties, which has always led to their dismissal without means," he added.

"In view of all the above, I can easily draw the conclusion that the change of personnel in different positions is not the real solution to the scourge that undermines our football in general and our national teams in particular."

M’Bami made 38 appearances for the Cameroon national team from 2000 to 2009, and was part of the Indomitable Lions side that claimed bronze at the 2003 Fifa Confederations Cup. At youth level, he won Olympic gold in 2000 at the Games in Sydney.