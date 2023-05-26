Mauricio Pochettino told to make Chelsea flops train with the RESERVES as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink calls for ‘ruthless’ approach from new boss

Mauricio Pochettino has been told that he must get “ruthless” with the underperforming squad that he is seemingly set to inherit at Chelsea.

More change on the way in west London

Argentine coach lined up to take the reins

Serious rebuild required at Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine coach, who has previously worked in the Premier League with Southampton and Tottenham, is being lined up to inherit the managerial reins at Stamford Bridge from interim boss Frank Lampard. He will be taking on a side loaded with talent, but one that has stumbled its way to a bottom-half finish in 2022-23. Big money has been invested on elaborate signings, but Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink feels deadwood must be shifted out of the club or into the reserves in order for the Blues to start heading in the right direction.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Chelsea striker Hasselbaink has told Sky Sports of the approach that Pochettino will need to take when arriving in west London: “He might have to be ruthless, if you're not gone you might have to train at a different time with a different squad. You have to keep the team you want to work with separate from ones who will be disappointed. He might have to be ruthless.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea’s latest outing saw them put in another forgettable performance, with Hasselbaink adding on an abject 4-1 defeat at Manchester United: “The second half was totally different to the first. They came in really good positions, didn't capitalise on chances and United shouldn't be 2-0 up. In the second-half you need to kick on, they never kicked on, they looked defeated, individual mistakes came to play, it went from bad to worse. In how they have to play and also what you give on the pitch, I am disappointed in the second half. Chelsea were good between two boxes, very good, as soon as they came in the box... defensively not good, (when) attacking, the final pass or final thing to put the ball in the net was not good at all.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have one more game to take in this season, at home to Newcastle on Sunday, before Todd Boehly and the rest of the Blues board turn their attention to the appointment of a new permanent manager and more recruitment in the summer transfer window.