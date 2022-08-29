Mathias Pogba: Who is Paul Pogba's brother at heart of Juventus star scandal?

The 32-year-old forward is in the news for promising to reveal information about his brother, Kylian Mbappe and others

Mathias Pogba shot into the limelight on Sunday after he posted a strange video on his social media accounts.

In the two minutes, 41-second video, the player spoke four languages where he promised big revelations about his brother Paul, his representative Rafaela Pimenta and France international Kylian Mbappe.

Who exactly is Mathias? GOAL is on hand to tell you everything you need to know about the 32-year-old striker who is at the heart of the former Manchester United star’s scandal.

Who is Mathias Pogba?

Mathias is a professional footballer who last represented French side, Belfort.

Born in Conakry, Guinea - the striker initially rose through the youth ranks at Celta along with his twin brother Florentin, before joining Quimper where he was handed his first professional contract in 2009.

His nomadic career saw him represent Wrexham, Crewe Alexandria, Pescara, Crawley Town, Partick Thistle, Sparta Rotterdam, Tours, Manchego Ciudad Real, Lorca, Racing Murcia, and Tabor Sezana.

In 2021, August 10 to be precise - Pogba joined Championnat National 2 team Belfort for the 2021–22 season. There, he played just 12 matches owing to an injury.

Why is Mathias Pogba in the news?

Mathias posted a bizarre video promising to reveal "explosive" information about the Juventus star and others.

The 32-year-old and Paul lived together while playing for Wrexham and Manchester United respectively.



Getty

What did Mathias Pogba say about Juventus star Paul?

In the viral video he said: "The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words, the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's teammates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things.

“In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public. If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup.

“If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus. If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side."

Mathias also promised that the revelations would be "explosive".

How has Paul reacted to Mathias Pogba’s claims?

A statement from the Juventus star read: "The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise.

"They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang against Paul Pogba. This has been referred to the appropriate authorities both in Italy and in France a month ago."

How has Mathias performed in international football?

Mathias represented Guinea at the international level making his debut on February 5, 2013, in an international friendly against Senegal.

There, he came off the bench to play alongside twin brother Florentin Pogba for the final 30 minutes of Guinea's 1–1 draw.

Before calling it quits with the Syli Nationale in 2017, he accrued five caps and never featured at the Africa Cup of Nations.