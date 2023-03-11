The BBC will run Match of the Day without a presenter or pundits on Saturday night after a host of big names pulled out of the programme.

WHAT HAPPENED? The BBC were left without on-screen talent after axing host Gary Lineker from his role amid a disagreement over his social media usage. Pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer announced they too would not appear on the programme soon after in support of Lineker. Alex Scott, Micah Richards, Jermaine Jenas, Mark Chapman and Kelly Somers also confirmed they would not be working. The BBC was left to announce it would air the show without presenters or pundits, but even after they were hit by the withdrawal of their core of match commentators, the players' union confirmed Premier League players wouldn't be doing interviews.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was not surprised to see Wright pull out after the announcement that Lineker was stepping aside. The former Manchester United man then predicted the format change. He wrote on Twitter: "I had no doubt Ian Wright would do that! Who the hell is going to go on now!"

AND WHAT'S MORE: BBC director general Tim Davie was asked about Lineker and shared his thoughts on the row. "I think we always look to take proportionate action and that's what we've done. I don't want to add to the statement. I think we've had very constructive discussions. The statement is very clear and that's where we are," he said. "I absolutely respect people's right to make that decision [to pull out of the programme]. BBC Sport have to look at the programme they are going to produce for the weekend."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: On Friday evening, the BBC announced the decision to change the format in a statement, which read: "Some of our pundits have said that they don't wish to appear on the programme. We understand their position and we have decided that the programme will focus on match action without studio presentation or punditry."

It was later confirmed that all of the show's match commentators had also pulled out.

The player's union, the PFA, released a statement on Saturday morning clarifying that no interviews will be given to the BBC."The PFA have been speaking to members who wanted to take a collective position and to be able to show support for those who have chosen not to be part of tonight's programme.

"During those conversations we made clear, that, as their union, we would support all members who might face consequences for choosing not to complete their broadcast commitments."

WHAT NEXT? The iconic highlights show will air on Saturday night, without a presenter or analysis from the day's Premier League games involving Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and defending champions Manchester City. It is not clear what commentary will feature on the show but the BBC has the option to use the Premier League's global feed service.