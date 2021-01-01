Masterclass with Milos Kosanovic: How to take a perfect free-kick?

The Serbian is one of the finest set-piece takers in the league...

Milos Kosanovic scored a brilliant free-kick against Al Wasl which turned out to be the eventual winner helping Al Jazira to pick three points in the UAE Arabian Gulf League on Sunday.

It was his fifth goal in the ongoing season.

The Serbian once again took the field at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium the next morning after the match with a few academy players of the club to show them how it is done.

"When it is a bit far, I try to curve the ball with power and I always remain focused to put the ball over the wall," revealed the player.

Have you been watching closely? 🧐



Because Milos has already revealed the tips that make him one of the best free-kick takers around 🎥👇#AJC ⚪⚫pic.twitter.com/bMvm6qWCvq — Al Jazira Club (@AlJazira_uae_EN) April 4, 2021

The 30-year-old believes that getting the ball over the wall is the most important part of the set-piece process.

"After I put the ball, I try to look at the goalkeeper how he is positioning. I take three-four steps back and at the last moment, I decide whether to go over the wall or shoot on the side of the goalkeeper. Normally, it is going over the wall as keepers would be protecting their side.

"The most important thing is to get the ball over the wall. Once it is over it, it is in the way of the goal and I hope it goes in. It is also important to kick the right position of the ball. You find the hole and put the ball down so that you kick it at the perfect spot," stated Kosanovic.

He went on to show them by scoring a few free-kicks and then guided the young players while they were trying their luck to find the back of the net.

Courtesy of the win over Al Wasl, Al Jazira are at the top of the league standings with 50 points in their kitty. Now the league will slip into a break for one month and the remaining three fixtures will be played in May.