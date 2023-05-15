Massimiliano Allegri hints at another Juventus points deduction after Cremonese win as Serie A top-four race takes new turn

Massimiliano Allegri believes that Juventus are far from securing a top-four spot in Serie A as he fears they could be docked points again.

Allegri fears another points deduction

Turin side could be docked nine points

Juventus beat Cremonese on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a win against Cremonese that firmly placed Juventus in the second position on the league table with 69 points, three above third-place Inter and eight points above AC Milan, who are fifth, Allegri thinks they are far from securing a Champions League spot for next season and could be docked points again.

Speaking to Dazn and Sky Italia after the match, the Juventus boss said, "We need to consolidate second place on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After initially facing a 15 points deduction by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) due to "financial irregularities" and "false accounting" concerning past transfer dealings, their points were temporarily reinstated last month after an appeal. But Sky Italia reports that could change once again as the club could now be docked nine points, the penalty initially requested by the FIGC prosecutor.

AND WHAT'S MORE: In the current scenario, Juventus need just one point from their remaining three games to secure a top-four finish, but a nine-point deduction will place them below AC Milan with 60 points from 35 matches.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Gettyimages

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Allegri's men will be next seen in action against Sevilla on Thursday in their Europa League semi-final second-leg clash.