Mason claims top-four finish not required to keep Kane at Tottenham

The 27-year-old says he wants to compete for major titles but his manager does not fear losing him at the end of the season

Tottenham do not need to qualify for next season's Champions League to convince Harry Kane to stay, interim manager Ryan Mason says.

There has been a lot of speculation around the striker's future amid reported interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Kane added to the uncertainty surrounding his future this week when he reiterated his desire to win major trophies.

What has been said?

But Mason is confident that the England international is committed to Spurs and is in no hurry to leave, even if they miss out on a place in Europe's premier club competition next season.

Asked if the north London side need a top-four finish this season in order to keep their star man, Mason told reporters: "I don’t think so. Harry Kane loves this football club. That’s been proven over the last seven or eight years. He’s one of the best strikers in the world.

"Everyone knows that, we know that and I’d like to think Harry knows that as well.

"The most important thing right now, and our attention right now, is this weekend. We can’t disrespect any opponent and we can’t be investing our energy into anything else.

"That’s all I have to say on the matter. Our attention, Harry’s attention, the attention of this whole football club is on this Sunday."

No talks between Mason and Kane

Although Kane's future seems uncertain, Mason says he has not spoken to the attacker about his future and expects him to keep shining for the club.

"I’ve not spoken to Harry. Harry is a constant professional," he said.

Article continues below

"There haven’t been and there won’t be any conversations with me and him regarding anything apart from the training day or the match ahead.

"He’s one of the most professional guys I’ve ever met in my life so Harry Kane has been training excellently this week. He’ll be training excellently tomorrow, I know that, and he’ll be ready for the weekend."

Further reading