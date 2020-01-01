Martins makes long-awaited return for Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou Evergrande

The Nigeria international made a second-half appearance for the Flower of Shanghai in their defeat to ‎Fabio Cannavaro’s men

Obafemi Martins made his much-awaited return to football in Shanghai Shenhua’s 2-0 loss to Guangzhou Evergrande in Saturday’s Chinese Super League game.

The 35-year-old has been without a club since 2018 when he left the Flower of Shanghai after suffering a hamstring injury.

On recovering from the problem, the Nigeria international has been keeping fit and proved himself during trials with the Shanghai-based club.

More teams

The forward was subsequently re-signed by the Hongkou Football Stadium outfit as a direct replacement for his compatriot Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo, who joined the Flower of Shanghai in February 2019, moved to Premier League club Manchester United on loan in January 2020.

The striker was then handed a contract loan extension, which will keep him at Old Trafford until January 2021, following his eye-catching performances during a short spell with the side.

Martins made his return to the field of play as a second-half substitute, replacing Yang Xu in the 64th minute of the encounter at Dalian Sports Center Stadium.

The former Inter Milan star had a 70% successful pass rate and completed one dribble but his effort was not enough to help his side avoid defeat as Wei Shihao’s brace made all the difference in the game.

The defeat leaves Shanghai Shenhua at the bottom of the table and the Super Eagles star will hope to help his side return to winning ways when they face Shenzhen on July 30.

Martins has previously played for Italian sides Inter Milan and Reggiana, and also featured for Premier League side Newcastle United.

The forward played in Germany with Wolfsburg before joining Russia Premier League side Rubin Kazan in 2010.

Article continues below

Martins, who is famous for his acrobatic goal celebration, also featured for Spanish club Levante before he left for MLS, where he starred for Seattle Sounders FC.

The forward has 18 goals in 42 appearances for the Super Eagles since he made his debut at the age of 19 in 2004.