Martinelli transfer talk addressed by father with Arsenal star struggling for game time

Gabriel Martinelli’s lack of game time at Arsenal has generated exit talk heading towards the January transfer window, but the Brazilian’s father insists the youngster is going nowhere.

The 20-year-old is struggling for regular minutes under Mikel Arteta and there had been suggestions he could return to his roots at Corinthians.

A number of clubs in Europe were also said to be keen with loans being mooted, but no deal will be done over the winter as Martinelli endeavours to prove his worth at Emirates Stadium.

What has been said?

Reacting to the rumours with Yahoo, Martinelli’s father Joao said: “Since he came back from an injury, he's been playing a lot less than he would have liked.

“There has been some talk of proposals from Europe, but Arsenal have already warned that they will not release him.

“People like him a lot. Not only for what he does when he plays, but also for his dedication. Martinelli is almost always the first to arrive for training and the last to leave.”

Martinelli this season

Martinelli suffered a serious knee injury in June 2020 that kept him out of action for the best part of six months.

He was eased back into the Gunners fold upon his return and has suffered another couple of knocks since.

The forward has however been available throughout the 2021-22 campaign and is yet to get the opportunities that his 10-goal debut season in English suggested he would enjoy.

Article continues below

Martinelli has been restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions this season, with only five of those outings – totalling 159 minutes – coming in the Premier League.

He is tied to a contract in north London through to 2024.

Further reading