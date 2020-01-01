Martinelli offers positive update after seven-month Arsenal absence with knee injury

The highly-rated Brazilian forward has been out of action since March, but he could come back into Mikel Arteta’s plans before the turn of the year

Gabriel Martinelli claims to be “feeling very well” as he looks to bring a seven-month injury-enforced absence at Arsenal to a close.

The highly-rated Brazilian forward has been out of action since March 2.

He was laid low shortly after an FA Cup outing against Portsmouth, with a knee problem keeping him stuck on the sidelines.

More teams

Mikel Arteta was unable to call upon the talented 19-year-old after Project Restart, meaning that the South American starlet missed out on an FA Cup triumph.

He was also denied the chance to figure in a successful Community Shield clash with Liverpool or any of Arsenal’s early fixtures in 2020-21.

Martinelli did, however, sign a new contract with the Gunners over the summer and is very much part of their future plans.

He hopes to come back into contention before the turn of the year, with a positive update offered on his recovery from a long-term complaint.

Martinelli told Arsenal Player: “I’m feeling very well, I’m regaining confidence and I can feel my knee is better.

“After an injury like this you are kind of scared to force the knee again but the past couple of weeks it has been fine and soon I can start training with the ball.

“I think we have an excellent squad and along with Mikel’s forward-thinking and winning mentality we can carry on doing well.

“We are playing well and training well, everyone wants to win and we are all giving everything. I believe this season is very promising.

“We won trophies last season and I believe we can win this season again and also qualify for the Champions League.”

Martinelli could line up alongside two more countrymen the next time he takes to the field, with Arsenal having added to their Brazilian contingent by snapping up Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

“I’m very happy, it's good to have players from your country that speak your language,” Martinelli, who netted 10 times through 26 appearances in his debut campaign at Emirates Stadium, added.

Article continues below

“I already knew David Luiz and now it is great to meet Willian and Gabi.

“I only just met them but I can already tell they are great guys, we are always laughing and it is a great environment to be in.

“They are playing well and giving their best too. I think they have a lot to offer to this club on and off the pitch.”