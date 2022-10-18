Martinelli isn't good enough for Real Madrid transfer yet but Arsenal must tie him to new deal quickly, says Gallas

William Gallas has warned Arsenal that they must tie up Gabriel Martinelli's new deal quickly as Real Madrid continue to be linked with the winger.

Brazilian has six goal contributions so far in PL

Current deal at Arsenal expires in 2024

Negotiations over new contract are underway

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli has been firing on all cylinders for the Gunners in the current campaign, making six goal contributions in just 10 Premier League appearances. His performances have reportedly caught the eye of Real Madrid, but Gallas thinks such a move would come too early for the 21-year-old. The former Arsenal defender hopes his old club can tie Martinelli to fresh terms as quickly as possible to silence the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t think he’s good enough for Real Madrid yet. In football after two or three games, everyone is raving about that player, ‘he’s magnificent’ or ‘he’s a top-class player’ but no, calm down, let him have a great season to get to another level. He’s still young, he’s only 21. But if he goes step-by-step, he can go to a club like Real Madrid but right now he’s not ready," Gallas has told Genting Casino.

"I think Arsenal have to get that deal with Martinelli signed as quickly as possible. I’m sure he’s hearing so many things about him, like Real Madrid being interested. Sometimes the player can be confused. At the moment I think he’s playing well and Arsenal have to close that deal as soon as possible so he feels better in his mind.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that Arsenal have already opened extension talks with Martinelli's agent. The Brazil international's current deal is set to expire on June 30, 2024, but the Gunners have the option to renew that agreement by an extra year.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINELLI? The talented attacker will look to add to his goals tally when Arsenal return to action in the Europa League against PSV on Thursday.