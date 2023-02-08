Marseille vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to get the better of Marseille in Le Classique in the last 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.
The hosts head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 humbling to Nice in Ligue 1 which saw their 10-match unbeaten run come to a halt. Igor Tudor's troops won 2-0 over Hyeres and narrowly beat Rennes to secure a last-16 berth of the competition. They have not won the tournament since beating AS Monaco in 1989 and will be eager to stage an upset to continue their journey.
Meanwhile, PSG downed Toulouse 3-1 even without the services of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi's goals had individual brilliance written all over them, with Warren Zaire-Emery bagging the third.
They started their Coupe de France campaign with a 7-0 whitewashing of Pays de Cassel and then beat Chateauroux 3-1. They have won four of their last five meetings with Marseille and if they play to potential, they have the firepower to better that record.
Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Marseille vs PSG: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Marseille vs PSG
Date:
February 8, 2023
Kick-off:
3:10 pm ET / 8:10 pm GMT / 1:40 am IST (Feb 9)
Venue:
Orange Velodrome
Where to watch Marseille vs PSG on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Fox Soccer Plus.
There will be no live broadcast of the game in the United Kingdom (UK) and India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
NA
NA
US
Fox Soccer Plus
NA
India
NA
NA
Marseille team news and squad
Marseille will miss Eric Bailly and Leonardo Balerdi through suspension. Barring the two players, and long-term absentee Amine Harit all others are available for selection.
Marseille predicted XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Malinovskyi; Sanchez
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lopez, Blanco, Ngapandouetnbu
Defenders
Mbemba, Gigot, Tavares, Kolasinac, Clauss, Kabore.
Midfielders
Veretout, Elmaz, Guendouzi, Ounahi, Rongier, Malinovskyi, Payet.
Forwards
Under, Vitinha, Sanchez.
PSG team news and squad
Renato Sanches, Kylian Mbappe and Nordi Mukiele will miss this fixture. Meanwhile, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe are doubtful as this game might be too soon for them to return to action.
PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Ekitike
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rico, Navas, Donnarumma, Letellier
Defenders
Marquinhos, Bitshiabu, Hakimi, Danilo, Mendes, Bernat, Pembele.
Midfielders
Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler, Gharbi.
Forwards
Messi, Ekitike, Housni.