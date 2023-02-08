Marseille vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Marseille against PSG on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to get the better of Marseille in Le Classique in the last 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

The hosts head into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 humbling to Nice in Ligue 1 which saw their 10-match unbeaten run come to a halt. Igor Tudor's troops won 2-0 over Hyeres and narrowly beat Rennes to secure a last-16 berth of the competition. They have not won the tournament since beating AS Monaco in 1989 and will be eager to stage an upset to continue their journey.

Meanwhile, PSG downed Toulouse 3-1 even without the services of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi's goals had individual brilliance written all over them, with Warren Zaire-Emery bagging the third.

They started their Coupe de France campaign with a 7-0 whitewashing of Pays de Cassel and then beat Chateauroux 3-1. They have won four of their last five meetings with Marseille and if they play to potential, they have the firepower to better that record.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Marseille vs PSG: Date & kick-off time

Game: Marseille vs PSG Date: February 8, 2023 Kick-off: 3:10 pm ET / 8:10 pm GMT / 1:40 am IST (Feb 9) Venue: Orange Velodrome

Where to watch Marseille vs PSG on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Fox Soccer Plus.

There will be no live broadcast of the game in the United Kingdom (UK) and India.

Country TV channel Live stream UK NA NA US Fox Soccer Plus NA India NA NA

Marseille team news and squad

Marseille will miss Eric Bailly and Leonardo Balerdi through suspension. Barring the two players, and long-term absentee Amine Harit all others are available for selection.

Marseille predicted XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Gigot, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Malinovskyi; Sanchez

Position Players Goalkeepers Lopez, Blanco, Ngapandouetnbu Defenders Mbemba, Gigot, Tavares, Kolasinac, Clauss, Kabore. Midfielders Veretout, Elmaz, Guendouzi, Ounahi, Rongier, Malinovskyi, Payet. Forwards Under, Vitinha, Sanchez.

PSG team news and squad

Renato Sanches, Kylian Mbappe and Nordi Mukiele will miss this fixture. Meanwhile, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe are doubtful as this game might be too soon for them to return to action.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Mendes; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Soler; Messi, Ekitike