'Angry' Leeds boss Marsch: I've never lost this much in my career!

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has admitted he is sick and tired of his side's poor run of form, believing their performances have deserved better.

Leeds 18th in the league

Were unbeaten in first three games

Haven't won since

WHAT HAPPENED? The American has seen his team fail to pick up a win in any of their last eight Premier League games. They now face a trip to Liverpool, having lost four matches on the bounce.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the press ahead of this weekend's fixture, Marsch said: "I was 14 years a player and now 13 years a coach and I've never lost this much in my career. I'm sick of it.

"I'm kind of angry right now. I'm tired of playing matches where we are in the match and in many cases better than our opponents and walking away with nothing. I'm tired of not capitalising on moments when we are the better team in matches and I'm tired of giving away goals too cheaply. And I'm tired of not getting results we should be getting."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds sit in the Premier League relegation zone, level on nine points with bottom-placed Nottingham Forest having played one game fewer.

DID YOU KNOW? Leeds United have not beaten Liverpool since 2001. Incidentally, that victory was at Anfield, where the two will meet this weekend.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARSCH? If the club were prepared to sack icon Marcelo Bielsa after a poor run of form last season. Marsch could very well face the same fate if he can't turn Leeds' fortunes around swiftly.