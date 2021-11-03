Marsch explains why Moriba hasn’t played much for RB Leipzig

Manager Jesse Marsch has stated reasons why Ilaix Moriba has not played much yet for RB Leipzig since joining from Barcelona.

After two years with the Blaugrana, the Spain youth international of Bissau Guinea descent joined the Red Bulls in August on a four-year deal, with the option of an extra year.

Since making his debut against Bochum on October 2, he has found playing time difficult at the Red Bull Arena – featuring in three matches in all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign.

Ahead of Wednesday’s blockbuster Uefa Champions League fixture against Paris Saint-Germain, the tactician explained why the 18-year-old has been a fringe player in his squad.

"He's a great talent. He's still young and needs to adapt to our style of play,” Marsch told the media.

“It will take more time. He wasn't fully fit when he came here. We've talked to him a lot. He has learned a lot and is ready for more minutes."

Moriba was subject to reported interest from Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham but instead opted to continue his career in the Bundesliga.

“I’m very happy to be able to join RB Leipzig," the youngster told RB Leipzig’s website. "It’s a very exciting club, one that has always preferred to play attacking football, which fits perfectly to me.



"I’m confident that Leipzig is the right place for me to take the next step in my career and continue my development, which is what informed my decision.



"Now, my full focus is on settling in at the club, within the team and the city in order to be able to play to my best as quickly as possible. We have big goals this season and I can’t wait to take on this challenge at Leipzig.”

The midfielder came through Barcelona's famous La Masia academy, becoming one of the club's best prospects before making his senior debut last season in January.

Having lost all three games in the Champions League this season, RB Leipzig occupy the base of Group A with no points.

Victory over the Parisians will boost their aspirations of booking a ticket to the next round of the tournament, or at least a place in the Europa League.