Marega scores as FC Porto win Primeira Liga title

The Malian forward guaranteed the Dragons the league crown in style on Wednesday night

Moussa Marega registered his third goal in a row with FC Porto sealing a 29th Primeira Liga title with a 2-0 win over fierce rivals Sporting Lisbon.

The Dragons have been in impeccable form since the restart with just a draw at Desportivo Aves letting them down.

What followed were victories against Boavista, Pacos Ferreira, Belenenses and against Tondela, the latter being the only game they failed to keep a clean sheet.

Porto’s last defeat came at Famalicao before the suspension of the league and they were not going to be let down by their bitter rivals Sporting.

After a goalless first half, Guinea-Bissau born defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira gave Sergio Conceicao’s men the lead in the 64th minute with a powerful header from an Alex Telles corner.

Porto were well on their way towards the title, but Marega added more gloss with the second goal coming in injury time, chipping the ball over onrushing Sporting goalkeeper Luis Maximiano. He had also scored in the reverse fixture at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on May 1 which ended in a 2-1 victory.

It was Marega’s 11th goal of the season and his 14th in all competitions from 43 outings. Among those was a goal in a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League round of 32.

The Mali international has now had a hand in seven goals (five goals, two assists) since the restart, his most productive outing coming in the 4-0 win over Boavista were he scored a brace and provided an assist.

Also on display for Porto was DR Congo international defender Chancel Mbemba. The former Newcastle United player had scored the only goal in Porto’s win at Pacos Ferreira and was at his solid best again at the back, contributing two clearances, four interceptions, five tackles and winning six of eight total duels.

Porto holds an eight-point lead over previous champions and record-holders Benfica who got the better of Vitoria Guimaraes 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Dragons who have 25 wins from 32 games, drawing three and losing four, will end their season with ties at home to Moreirense and away at Braga.