Marcus Rashford told how to become a more 'horrible player' as Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand identifies flaw in his game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United forward has rediscovered his best form under Erik ten Hag and has netted 13 times in 15 matches since the resumption of club football after the 2022 World Cup. He was on target once again in the Red Devils' 2-0 Premier League win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday and has shown no signs of slowing down. However, Ferdinand believes Rashford has the potential to be even more effective in the final third if he improves his decision-making and movement off the ball.

WHAT THEY SAID: The United legend said on his YouTube channel FIVE: "If I'm a defender sometimes I look at Marcus and he can make it easy for defenders sometimes in the game. If he offered the threat in behind a bit more, then I think he'd get even more joy to feet and becomes that threat in behind still. That part of the game there, his decision-making on whether to come long or short, if he gets that he becomes even more of a horrible player to play against."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Red Devils defender went on to explain how Rashford can solidify his standing among Europe's elite players. "I think there's more of the dominance over 90 minutes that he can bring where he's bringing other people into the game because you know he's got the passing," Ferdinand added. "We saw that last season, even when he was out of form there were still elements where you were saying 'wow'. Once he starts getting that synergy with other people in the team he'll be able to pick out players more. He can take over a game. We've seen him do that at points this season but if he can do that more consistently I think you're getting into the realms of world class football player. He's not that far off now in terms of form, he's right up there."

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The forward will hope to replicate his domestic form when Manchester United face Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League knockout play-off tie on Thursday evening.