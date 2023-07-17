Five more years! Marcus Rashford to sign new Man Utd deal until 2028 after rejecting more 'lucrative proposals' in favour of Red Devils stay

Marcus Rashford has agreed a new five-year deal with Manchester United after turning down lucrative offers from other clubs.

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to extend his contract with the club for another five years, reports The Athletic. The 25-year-old English international has been in negotiations with the club for some time now as his existing contract was set to expire in 2024. However, Rashford is now in the final stages of negotiation to finalise the new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2028.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several top clubs across Europe including Paris Saint-Germain were keen on signing the attacker and had reportedly even offered more lucrative deals than Manchester United. However, Rashford has decided to continue his career at Old Trafford.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rashford's commitment to Manchester United is a significant boost for the club's future prospects. The talented forward was an integral part of the team's success during the 2022-23 season where they won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League. He scored 30 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

WHAT NEXT? The signing of a new five-year contract by Rashford secures Manchester United's attacking prowess for the foreseeable future. His consistent performances and goal-scoring ability will be vital for United's aspirations to challenge for domestic and European honours this season.