Marcus Rashford is 'on a mission' at Man Utd & benefitting from 'unique' partnership with Bruno Fernandes - Robin van Persie

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United forward has been in stunning form for the Red Devils in 2022-23, scoring 27 goals and providing six assists so far, making it his best-ever campaign - with several matches still to play. Van Persie saw early glimpses of Rashford's talent towards the end of his time at Old Trafford, and is pleased to see him fulfilling his potential. The former United striker has backed Rashford to continue his rapid rise under Erik ten Hag with the help of Fernandes, who has struck up a telepathic "connection" with the 25-year-old in the final third.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You can see he’s having maybe the best form of his life. The way he plays, he looks very fit. He looks very focused. He looks to have fun. He’s on a mission now," Van Persie told United's official website. "Everyone knew from an early age, because he broke through from a very early age, everyone knew how good of a player he was - and still is of course - but now you see that everything clicks, and that is partly down to him, but as well a coach, and, as well, your team-mates.

"If you look at the connection he has with Fernandes for example, that is something unique. You only have that connection with a few players throughout your career. And he has that now. He is like going from strength to strength."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van Persie added on how Ten Hag has been able to bring the best out of Rashford this season: "From a coach's point of view, it looks really fun to work with a player like Rashford. But it goes both ways. I’m sure Rashford is really happy with Erik [ten Hag] as well. You can see he’s growing, he’s confident; with him, you know almost every game he plays, it doesn’t matter against who, that he will score a goal or be decisive in most matches. From a fan point of view, it is fun to watch as well, because this is the Rashford we would like to see every week, every three or four days, so he is bringing a lot of joy."

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? The forward is currently nursing a knock that he picked up against Fulham in the FA Cup last weekend and has been forced to withdraw from the latest England squad. However, he is expected to be available for Manchester United's away trip to Newcastle when club football returns in April.