Marcus Rashford can't be kept down! Man Utd welcome top scorer back into training as he recovers from injury in time for Sevilla showdown

James Hunsley
|
Marcus Rashford celebrate second leg Manchester United Betis 2022-23.Getty
Manchester UnitedM. RashfordSevilla vs Manchester UnitedUEFA Europa League

Manchester United have been handed a huge injury boost ahead of Thursday's Europa League showdown with Sevilla, with Marcus Rashford back in training.

  • Rashford sidelined since April 8
  • United preparing for Sevilla quarter-final
  • England forward back in Wednesday training

WHAT HAPPENED? The England star has racked up a mammoth 27 goals in 47 appearances for the Red Devils this season, but had been forced to miss this their last two outings following a groin injury sustained against Everton on April 8. However, Rashford was seen among the players during Wednesday's session, as United to prepare to overcome a 2-2 draw from their quarter-final first leg against Europa League giants Sevilla.

More to follow...

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

46064 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

  • 35%Harry Kane
  • 49%Victor Osimhen
  • 7%Randal Kolo Muani
  • 9%Wout Weghorst
46064 Votes