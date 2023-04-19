Marcus Rashford can't be kept down! Man Utd welcome top scorer back into training as he recovers from injury in time for Sevilla showdown

- Rashford sidelined since April 8
- United preparing for Sevilla quarter-final
- England forward back in Wednesday training
WHAT HAPPENED? The England star has racked up a mammoth 27 goals in 47 appearances for the Red Devils this season, but had been forced to miss this their last two outings following a groin injury sustained against Everton on April 8. However, Rashford was seen among the players during Wednesday's session, as United to prepare to overcome a 2-2 draw from their quarter-final first leg against Europa League giants Sevilla.
