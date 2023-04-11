Marco Materazzi FINALLY reveals 'trash talk' to Zinedine Zidane that provoked headbutt from France legend in 2006 World Cup final

Former Italy defender Marco Materazzi has finally confirmed what he said to provoke Zinedine Zidane into headbutting him at the 2006 World Cup final.

WHAT HAPPENED? Some 17 years on from one of the most surreal moments in football history, Materazzi has lifted the lid on the infamous headbutt incident involving himself and Zidane in the final of the 2006 World Cup. In his final game as a professional footballer following a glistening career at the very top, Zidane was sent off after headbutting the Italian in the chest, and had to watch on from the dressing room as France went on to lose the showpiece on penalties.

WHAT THEY SAID: Materazzi has told Italian Football TV how it all unfolded: “You know the NBA? Trashtalking? My trashtalking was nothing. He offered me his shirt [at the end of the game]. I said ‘no, I’d prefer your sister'”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Materazzi levelled the scores after Zidane's spectacular penalty early on, and would put in an incredible performance to ensure Italy won the game on penalties after 'Zizou' was dismissed in the 110th minute, with the score locked at 1-1. Zidane later opened up on the incident in an interview with L'Equipe, saying: "He provoked me by talking about my sister Lila. I’m not proud of it, but it’s part of my career. At that time, I was more fragile. He didn’t insult my mother, but he did insult my sister."

WHAT NEXT? The two are now older and much wiser, meaning there have - thankfully - been no headbutts exchanged in the time since.