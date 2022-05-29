Marcelo announces Real Madrid exit after winning Champions League final against Liverpool
Getty Images
Marcelo has announced that he will leave Real Madrid this summer.
The veteran left-back waited until after the team's 1-0 Champions League triumph over Liverpool on Saturday to reveal his plans.
He will depart as Real Madrid's all-time most decorated player with 25 trophies to his name.
More to come...