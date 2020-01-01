Manuel da Costa: Trabzonspor sign former West Ham defender

The Morocco international has joined the Black Sea Storm for the rest of the campaign after leaving Saudi Arabia

Manuel da Costa has returned to Turkey to team up with Trabzonspor on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old centre-back left Istanbul Basaksehir last January for a brief stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad where he scored four goals in 18 top-flight appearances.

Article continues below

Da Costa's nomadic career has seen him play for West Ham United, Sivasspor, PSV, Nancy, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Lokomotiv Moscow and Olympiacos.

More teams

The Moroccan defender Senegal's Badou Ndiaye, Ghanas's Caleb Ekuban, Nigeria's John Mikel Obi and Anthony Nwakaeme in the growing list of African stars in Huseyin Cimsir's team.

Trabzonspor are fourth in the Turkish Super Lig and they are aiming to qualify for next season's Uefa Champions League after bowing out of the Europa League in the group stage.