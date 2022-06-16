Mane will probably regret leaving Liverpool because he had a great time - Agbonlahor

The ex-striker believes the Lion of Teranga has been great with the Reds and that his exit might be advantageous to the clubs involved

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has stated how Sadio Mane might regret his decision to leave Liverpool.

The Senegal international has expressed his intention to quit the Merseyside-based team after five successful seasons. Bundesliga club Bayern Munich are the frontrunners to sign the 30-year-old from the Premier League side.

"When a player wants out so much, it’s hard to stop them, it’s hard to keep them around," Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

"Maybe it’s best for both parties. Mane wants to try a different league, he wants the money he feels he deserves and Liverpool don’t want to pay it.

"There shouldn’t be any hard feelings but the way he has pushed it through, he’ll probably regret it because he had a great time there."

The now 35-year-old ex-England striker has further stated he would have wished to see the Lion of Teranga stay at the club owing to what he gives.

"I would keep Mane, to be honest; what he offers the club, what he offers the team, I would keep him," Agbonlahor added.

"Liverpool might not want to break that wage structure. They won’t be held to ransom. It will be interesting to see."

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich legend Sammy Kuffour cannot wait to see Mane in the red shirt of the Bavarian giants.

The former defender, who won six Bundesliga titles in 11 years in Bavaria, believes a transfer would propel the club to the next level.

“I would be more than glad to have him in a Bayern Munich shirt because he is so special,” said Kuffour, during an interview with Bundesliga official Kwamena Odum in Accra.

Article continues below

"If you see the way he plays his football, he can also adapt to the German league because when you play in the Premier League, you can adapt everywhere. So, I am praying and crossing my fingers that Bayern Munich will get him."

"It will give the Bundesliga an edge also Bayern in the Champions League next season because you can see his contributions with Liverpool in all these years he has been there. He has contributed a lot and when he comes to Bayern it will be the same, he won’t change."