Mane: Senegal forward is Africa's most consistent star in last decade – Nigeria legend Oliseh

Former Nigeria midfielder Sunday Oliseh has stated Senegal and Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane has been outstanding.

Oliseh praises Mane for consistency

Reveals hope for the World Cup

Senegalese is the complete package

WHAT HAPPENED? Oliseh praised the men's 2022 Caf Player of the Year award winner after he led Senegal to a 2-0 victory – he scored the second goal after taking part in the build-up for the opener - over Bolivia.

The goal is Mane’s 34th for the national side and his first for Teranga Lions since August.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Sadio Mane is just the complete package! Hardworking, humble, disciplined and has been, in my opinion," the retired Super Eagles’ defensive midfielder tweeted, "the most consistent African superstar for the past 10 years since I saw him shine at Red Bull Salzburg.

"Look out for Senegal-led Sadio Mane at the World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal in the international friendly should be a welcome boost for Mane, who has struggled to find the back of the net with his club.

Despite scoring in four straight games as he started life at Allianz Arena, the Senegal forward – who left Liverpool in the summer after six successful seasons – has failed to score in his last six games, including two in the Uefa Champions League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE: Senegal have another friendly lined up as they are set to face World Cup-bound Iran on Tuesday.

It is another chance for the Premier League winner to sharpen his goalscoring boots before he returns to Bayern Munich, where they will face Bayer Leverkusen in their first match after the international break.

After the September friendlies, the Teranga Lions will shift focus to the World Cup finals, where they are set to face Qatar, Ecuador, and the Netherlands in Group A.

Ahead of the Qatar finals, the African representatives look to be in good shape as they have won three straight games. Before the Bolivia friendly, they had seen off Benin and Rwanda in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.