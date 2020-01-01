Mane & Salah embodiment of Liverpool's success - Situma

The retired football has picked the two African stars as the biggest forces behind the recent success at the Merseyside club

Former Kenyan defender James Situma has explained why Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are Liverpool's most influential players at the moment.

The two African stars have been phenomenal for the reigning Champions League champions and Situma says the names Salah and Mane are written all over Liverpool's recent success.

“Any moment anyone mentions Liverpool the names [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane have to come out automatically,” Situma told Goal.

"If you are talking about Liverpool and fail to mention the two African players then surely you are not talking about the Liverpool I and you know.

“That is a fact.”

Situma points at the number of goals between the pair to buttress his argument they are key men for Jurgen Klopp.

In the Premier League, Salah had 16 goals while his Senegalese counterpart had 14 before the league was suspended due to the coronavirus.

“Look at the number of goals they have scored between them and let me tell you, whenever you have players like Salah and Mane there is no team that you cannot beat anywhere in the world,” added the two-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title-winning captain.

“They have been assisting each other create and score goals and so I have no problem with somebody saying the two embody what Liverpool are at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth believes the Reds' recent success has been achieved because of a collective team effort.

To him, stating Salah and Mane as almost the sole people responsible for such success incorrect.

“You are wrong," Okoth said in response to Situma's suggestion on Salah and Mane.

“I know a lot of players have made an impact in that team, unlike Barcelona who are now heavily depending on Lionel Messi and Juventus doing the same on Cristiano Ronaldo. It is not the case at Anfield.

“It has been a team effort which has worked well for Liverpool but there are unsung heroes of course like Giorgino Wijnaldum, James Milner, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

“The highlight has always been on [Virgil] van Dijk, [Trent] Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson but all in all they [Mane and Salah] have been shining because of the team's collective effort.”

Before the coronavirus-related league suspension, Liverpool were clear at the top of the table with 84 points, with closest rivals Manchester City on 57, and were on the verge of ending a 30-year wait for a league title.