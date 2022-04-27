Mane praises Liverpool's care for Muslim players during Ramadan

Sadio Mane is delighted with the attention Liverpool have paid to their Muslim players throughout the Ramadan period, stating that the club has gone above and beyond to accommodate their needs.

During Ramadan, which this year runs from April 1 to May 1, practicing Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset for the entirety of the month.

And to ensure that Liverpool players did not feel any ill-effects from their fasting, the Reds were happy to change their training and dietary systems in order to keep Mane and his team-mates in top condition.

How did Liverpool treat their fasting footballers?

“It’s not easy because playing and training and doing Ramadan isn’t easy at all,” Mane explained to beIN Sports.

“But before Ramadan we tried to talk to the captain and to tell the boss maybe can we change the schedule? We train in the morning. It’s easier for us. If you train in the morning then you have time to rest and go home.

“It’s going to be tough if not because if you train around two or three it’s going to be tough. They said yes and I think that made it easier. We are trying to do our best.

“Game day is something else but with Ramadan it’s tough. Liverpool tried to make everything easier for us. We spoke with our nutritionist, especially before the game she did everything easier for us.”

The bigger picture

Mane was speaking on the eve of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg with Villarreal, which kicks off on Wednesday.

Having already won the Carabao Cup this term, the Champions League is one of three further trophies the Reds are chasing in order to complete an historic treble.

In May Jurgen Klopp's men will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final, while they trail Manchester City at the Premier League summit by just a single point with five games yet to play.

